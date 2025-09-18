Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, President of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, on Thursday warmly welcomed the newly signed defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing the pact as mutually beneficial for both nations and a significant step towards regional stability.
In an official press statement, Sardar Atique extended his congratulations to the leadership and people of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the historic accord. He emphasized that the agreement not only highlights the longstanding and deep-rooted bond between the two countries but also reinforces their unwavering commitment to mutual defense and strategic cooperation.
“The Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement is a pivotal development aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing security across the region,” he said. “This pact cements the commitment of both nations to collaborate closely in defense matters, promoting peace and stability in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.”
Atique also praised the presence of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), during the signing ceremony, noting that such high-level military involvement sends a strong and clear message to common adversaries.
He expressed confidence that the agreement will significantly bolster Pakistan-Saudi defense ties and cooperation, thereby contributing positively to regional security.
Describing the pact as a timely and necessary initiative, the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference president highlighted that the agreement showcases Pakistan’s advanced defense capabilities on the global stage. He further remarked that Pakistan’s role in defending the sacred sites of Makkah and Madina through this collaboration is a matter of great honor and responsibility for the country.
Sardar Atique added that the agreement is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in defense production and capabilities. He underlined that the partnership would serve as a strategic barrier against potential threats in the Gulf and broader middle East, thereby enhancing the overall security architecture of the region.
The President of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference also congratulated the leadership and citizens of both countries and expressed optimism that the pact would pave the way for joint defense training programs and military exercises, further solidifying the alliance and fostering long-term peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East regions.
