Open Menu

Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, President of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference and former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, on Thursday warmly welcomed the newly signed defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, describing the pact as mutually beneficial for both nations and a significant step towards regional stability.

In an official press statement, Sardar Atique extended his congratulations to the leadership and people of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the historic accord. He emphasized that the agreement not only highlights the longstanding and deep-rooted bond between the two countries but also reinforces their unwavering commitment to mutual defense and strategic cooperation.

“The Pakistan-Saudi defense agreement is a pivotal development aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing security across the region,” he said. “This pact cements the commitment of both nations to collaborate closely in defense matters, promoting peace and stability in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.”

Atique also praised the presence of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff), during the signing ceremony, noting that such high-level military involvement sends a strong and clear message to common adversaries.

He expressed confidence that the agreement will significantly bolster Pakistan-Saudi defense ties and cooperation, thereby contributing positively to regional security.

Describing the pact as a timely and necessary initiative, the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference president highlighted that the agreement showcases Pakistan’s advanced defense capabilities on the global stage. He further remarked that Pakistan’s role in defending the sacred sites of Makkah and Madina through this collaboration is a matter of great honor and responsibility for the country.

Sardar Atique added that the agreement is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s goal of achieving greater self-sufficiency in defense production and capabilities. He underlined that the partnership would serve as a strategic barrier against potential threats in the Gulf and broader middle East, thereby enhancing the overall security architecture of the region.

The President of the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference also congratulated the leadership and citizens of both countries and expressed optimism that the pact would pave the way for joint defense training programs and military exercises, further solidifying the alliance and fostering long-term peace and stability in the Gulf and Middle East regions.

Recent Stories

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

6 minutes ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

12 minutes ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

13 minutes ago
 UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

22 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

22 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

22 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

53 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

2 hours ago
 Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recove ..

Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery

2 hours ago
 Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says ..

Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan