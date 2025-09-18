Open Menu

Man, Daughter Die As Roof Caves In

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Man, daughter die as roof caves in

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Two persons including a man and his daughter on Thursday were killed as their house’s roof collapsed due to dilapidated condition in Village, Muhammad Pura , the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday.

The rescue 1122 team transferred the critical injured to a nearby hospital, he said, adding they succumbed to their injures in the hospital.

The bodies had been identified as Muhammad Idrees 30 and Aiza 2 years old, the spokesman said.

The bodies had been handed over to the heirs, he added.

