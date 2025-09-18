Man, Daughter Die As Roof Caves In
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Two persons including a man and his daughter on Thursday were killed as their house’s roof collapsed due to dilapidated condition in Village, Muhammad Pura , the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Thursday.
The rescue 1122 team transferred the critical injured to a nearby hospital, he said, adding they succumbed to their injures in the hospital.
The bodies had been identified as Muhammad Idrees 30 and Aiza 2 years old, the spokesman said.
The bodies had been handed over to the heirs, he added.
APP/rft/378
Recent Stories
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement2 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter die as roof caves in3 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms top priority for Punjab CM, says Hanif Abbasi3 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered3 minutes ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue6 minutes ago
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman12 minutes ago
-
Man guns down brother13 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested13 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested23 minutes ago
-
Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists ..23 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp23 minutes ago