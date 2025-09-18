Advisory for cotton farmers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department advised farmers to pay attention on management of

cotton crops in the rains and floods.

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that due to rains, weeds grow abundantly,

therefore, their immediate removal must be ensured.

In addition, wherever possible, proper drainage

of rain and floodwater should be arranged to protect cotton plants from wilting, he added.

He said that in flood-affected cotton fields, after the water recedes, farmers should spray 2% of urea

solution.

For obtaining better yield and promoting more flowers and bolls, prepare a solution of 300 grams boric acid,

250 grams of zinc sulphate, 250 grams of magnesium sulphate and 250–300 grams of potassium nitrate in 100 liters of water and spray with a gap of seven days.