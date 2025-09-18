Advisory For Cotton Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department advised farmers to pay attention on management of
cotton crops in the rains and floods.
A spokesman for the department said on Thursday that due to rains, weeds grow abundantly,
therefore, their immediate removal must be ensured.
In addition, wherever possible, proper drainage
of rain and floodwater should be arranged to protect cotton plants from wilting, he added.
He said that in flood-affected cotton fields, after the water recedes, farmers should spray 2% of urea
solution.
For obtaining better yield and promoting more flowers and bolls, prepare a solution of 300 grams boric acid,
250 grams of zinc sulphate, 250 grams of magnesium sulphate and 250–300 grams of potassium nitrate in 100 liters of water and spray with a gap of seven days.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cattle thieves gang arrested55 seconds ago
-
Advisory for cotton farmers56 seconds ago
-
Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement11 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter die as roof caves in11 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms top priority for Punjab CM, says Hanif Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered11 minutes ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar: ISPR11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue15 minutes ago
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman20 minutes ago
-
Man guns down brother21 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested21 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested31 minutes ago