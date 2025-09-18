Cattle Thieves Gang Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police on Thursday after launching a crackdown against cattle thieves arrested four accused
of a gang.
The police station concerned raided and arrested Imran,Saad, Azhar, Hassan besides recovering
cattle from their possession.
The police handed over the cattle to the owners.
