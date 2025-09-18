Open Menu

Cattle Thieves Gang Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Cattle thieves gang arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police on Thursday after launching a crackdown against cattle thieves arrested four accused

of a gang.

The police station concerned raided and arrested Imran,Saad, Azhar, Hassan besides recovering

cattle from their possession.

The police handed over the cattle to the owners.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

53 seconds ago
 Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under ..

Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue

14 minutes ago
 ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enha ..

ADX, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited enhance collaboration

16 minutes ago
 IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA c ..

IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman

20 minutes ago
 wBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Resul ..

WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025

22 minutes ago
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for ..

UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..

31 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture

31 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact

31 minutes ago
 Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Boa ..

Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025

1 hour ago
 Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Champio ..

Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final

1 hour ago
 CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patan ..

CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan