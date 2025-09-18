Open Menu

Educational Reforms Top Priority For Punjab CM, Says Hanif Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that educational reforms are a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, crediting her for ensuring merit and transparency in the education system.

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony for the Intermediate First Annual Exam 2025 organized by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, he congratulated successful students and their parents.

The ceremony, held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, honored top-performing students.

Areej Shafqat Hayat from Punjab College for Women, Tala Gang topped in the overall results with 1148 out of 1200 marks whereas Ayesha Mushtaq from the same college took second with 1139 marks and Eman Fatima from Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, claimed third position with 1138 marks. Female students outperformed males, achieving a pass rate of 62.4% compared to 39.87% for male students. The overall pass percentage was 54.12%.

Abbasi awarded medals and prizes to position holders, who also received a guard of honor.

The minister praised BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and his team for ensuring transparent results.

He highlighted Punjab CM’s initiatives, including laptops and scholarships for students, and commended Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat for modernizing the education system.

"Development work in Rawalpindi’s schools and colleges continues", he said.

The minister also celebrated Pakistan’s role in protecting holy sites in Saudi Arabia, calling the recently inked Pakistan-Saudi strategic agreement a milestone.

He praised the Pakistan Army for defeating a stronger enemy in May this year, and credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for diplomatic successes in the following developments.

The event was attended by Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Ziaullah Shah, Asima Abbasi, Rifat Abbasi, and Falak Sher, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, senior education officials, students, and parents.

