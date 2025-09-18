Educational Reforms Top Priority For Punjab CM, Says Hanif Abbasi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that educational reforms are a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, crediting her for ensuring merit and transparency in the education system.
Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony for the Intermediate First Annual Exam 2025 organized by the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi, he congratulated successful students and their parents.
The ceremony, held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, honored top-performing students.
Areej Shafqat Hayat from Punjab College for Women, Tala Gang topped in the overall results with 1148 out of 1200 marks whereas Ayesha Mushtaq from the same college took second with 1139 marks and Eman Fatima from Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Chakwal, claimed third position with 1138 marks. Female students outperformed males, achieving a pass rate of 62.4% compared to 39.87% for male students. The overall pass percentage was 54.12%.
Abbasi awarded medals and prizes to position holders, who also received a guard of honor.
The minister praised BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and his team for ensuring transparent results.
He highlighted Punjab CM’s initiatives, including laptops and scholarships for students, and commended Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat for modernizing the education system.
"Development work in Rawalpindi’s schools and colleges continues", he said.
The minister also celebrated Pakistan’s role in protecting holy sites in Saudi Arabia, calling the recently inked Pakistan-Saudi strategic agreement a milestone.
He praised the Pakistan Army for defeating a stronger enemy in May this year, and credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for diplomatic successes in the following developments.
The event was attended by Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Ziaullah Shah, Asima Abbasi, Rifat Abbasi, and Falak Sher, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, senior education officials, students, and parents.
Recent Stories
Iraq restricts visas for solo male pilgrims under 50
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman
WBISE Sahiwal Announces Intermediate Part-II Results 2025
UAE's Afra Al Sabri named Goodwill Ambassador for Congress of Leaders of World a ..
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Governor of Kyoto Prefecture
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Ink historic defense pact
Girls secure top three positions in Rawalpindi Board Intermediate Exams 2025
Arshad Nadeem gears up for World Athletics Championship 2025 Javelin Final
CCTV footage of firing outside actress Disha Patani’s house surfaces
Stem cell therapy shows potential in stroke recovery
Pakistan ready for India Clash in Super Four, says Salman Agha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Prime Minister Azad Kashmir welcomes Pakistan-Saudi Defense Agreement2 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter die as roof caves in2 minutes ago
-
Educational reforms top priority for Punjab CM, says Hanif Abbasi2 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, kites recovered2 minutes ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Khuzdar: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolves global passport bag lock issue5 minutes ago
-
IHC division bench suspends verdict removing PTA chairman11 minutes ago
-
Man guns down brother12 minutes ago
-
Police recover 45 phones via E-gadget App; 39 arrested12 minutes ago
-
PHP seized 22 vehicles,drivers arrested22 minutes ago
-
Interior minister lauds security forces for successful operation against Indian-Sponsored terrorists ..22 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp22 minutes ago