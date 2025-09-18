Open Menu

Five Arrested, Kites Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Five arrested, kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 100 kites

during a crackdown in the district.

The police said on Thursday that teams of different police stations raided various localities

and arrested Muhammad Usman, Rizwan, Tahir ,Khaleel and Waheed, besides

recovering 100 kites.

