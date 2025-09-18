Five Arrested, Kites Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The police arrested five kite sellers and recovered more than 100 kites
during a crackdown in the district.
The police said on Thursday that teams of different police stations raided various localities
and arrested Muhammad Usman, Rizwan, Tahir ,Khaleel and Waheed, besides
recovering 100 kites.
