42 Shopkeepers Booked Over Decanting Gas

Published July 05, 2022 | 09:57 PM

The Civil Defence department registered 42 cases against the elements involved in decanting gas and running mini petrol pumps during the month of June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The Civil Defence department registered 42 cases against the elements involved in decanting gas and running mini petrol pumps during the month of June.

Civil Defence Officer Mahmood Hussain Gill said here Tuesday that challan against 70 shopkeepers were sent to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate and 86 other shops were sealed.

He said that action against the illegal business of decanting gas and mini petrol pumps would continue.

