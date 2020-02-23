42,000 trees to be planted in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shanul Haq said that 42,000 trees would be planted across the Multan division under Plant for Pakistan Day drive.

The spring season tree-plantation drive has formally started in Multan division under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with directions of Punjab government.

He expressed these views during inauguration of 'Plant for Paksitan Day' drive along with Additional Session Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti at Judicial complex here on Sunday.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said that divisional administration was also making tree- plantation in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and civil society in which prepared trees were being planted.

He said that all public departments should also play their role in tree plantation. He said that all segments of life should perform their responsibility for providing pleasant environment to new generation.

He said that tree-plantation was being made on large scale at various roads and entry and exit points of the city.

He said that it was dire need to make mechanism for nurturing of trees to make the tree plantation drive a success.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti said that tree-plantation was necessary to dealt with environmental changes.

Chief conservator forest Muhammad Ajmal Raheem said"Trees are factories of oxygen and urged people to plant tree for themselves,".

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that every citizen should cooperate government and plant trees at their homes and offices.

He said that trees have vital role to make environment pleasant.

"Minimum forest on 25 percent area is necessary to keep natural environment clean,"he added.