4271 screened for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 4271 people have been screened out so far in the Rawalpindi district for COVID-19 while remaining 151 would be screened out on Sunday out of the total 4422.

According to data shared by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) on Saturday, around 172 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to various hospitals in the district so far, out of which 69 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment.

The DPR said that 307 suspected corona virus people have been quarantined as a precautionary measure including 263 were quarantined at homes, four were tested positive in isolation while 40 were quarantined at various facilities of the district.

They were under regular observation and the rapid response team of the Health Department was compiling their daily record, the DPR said.

"Presently 67 people were under treatment at different facilities while two were died in Rawalpindi and eight in other districts of the division,"he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq said that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He said a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the city especially where corona suspects have been found. The DC advised the citizens to avoid crowded places , stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.