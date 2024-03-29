Open Menu

44 Arrested For Kite Flying In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a special campaign against metal string and kite flying is underway and under the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province, including Lahore, action against lawbreakers has been expedited.

During the last 24 hours, 49 cases have been registered against law breakers across the province and 44 culprits have been arrested. Over 987 kites and 67 string wheels have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

A Punjab police spokesperson said that 3377 cases were registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act in the province including Lahore during the last 32 days.

Police teams arrested 3505 accused from across the province, 213868 kites and 14581 string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. The IG Punjab directed supervisory officers to personally supervise the crackdown against metal string and kites. He directed that zero tolerance should be shown in action against violators involved in flying metal string and kites both as a hobby or business. The IG Punjab directed that with the cooperation of civil society and citizens, the accused involved in the dangerous business of kites and string should be brought to justice.

