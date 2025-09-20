Open Menu

45,298 Suspects Involved In Drug Trafficking Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM

45,298 suspects involved in drug trafficking arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Under the Drug Free Punjab Mission, anti-drug operations of the Punjab Police are ongoing across the province. During the current year, 73,850 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug peddlers, 45,298 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested and cases were registered.

According to the police sources, 25,633 kilograms of hashish, 2,381 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the accused, along with 2,500 kilograms of opium and 612,308 liters of alcohol.

In addition, 9,107 drug peddlers were arrested in the provincial capital, 4,317 kilograms of hashish, 496 kilograms of heroin and 885 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of drug peddlers.

In addition, 273 kilograms of opium and 52,356 liters of alcohol were also recovered from the possession of drug peddlers.

It is worth mentioning here that IG Punjab has ordered further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers. The IG Punjab says that all the accused should be brought to justice and given strict punishment.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

51 minutes ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

3 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

6 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

6 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

6 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan