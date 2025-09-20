45,298 suspects involved in drug trafficking arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Under the Drug Free Punjab Mission, anti-drug operations of the Punjab Police are ongoing across the province. During the current year, 73,850 raids were conducted on the hideouts of drug peddlers, 45,298 accused involved in drug trafficking were arrested and cases were registered.

According to the police sources, 25,633 kilograms of hashish, 2,381 kilograms of heroin were recovered from the accused, along with 2,500 kilograms of opium and 612,308 liters of alcohol.

In addition, 9,107 drug peddlers were arrested in the provincial capital, 4,317 kilograms of hashish, 496 kilograms of heroin and 885 kilograms of ice were recovered from the possession of drug peddlers.

In addition, 273 kilograms of opium and 52,356 liters of alcohol were also recovered from the possession of drug peddlers.

It is worth mentioning here that IG Punjab has ordered further acceleration of special operations against drug dealers and smugglers. The IG Punjab says that all the accused should be brought to justice and given strict punishment.