Islam Teaches Us Cleanliness Is Half Of Faith: Shafqat Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) On the occasion of World Cleanliness Day, prominent politician and social leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has said that islam teaches us that cleanliness is half of faith; let's highlight this message
He emphasized that a clean and healthy environment was the guarantee of a healthy society.
He stressed that protecting Sindh's coastal belt from pollution was a necessity of time.
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah highlighted the importance of citizens' cooperation in environmental-friendly initiatives. He emphasized that reducing plastic waste was our collective responsibility.
Shah appealed to the public to join hands in cleaning cities and villages from waste. He urged everyone to work together to create a cleaner and healthier environment.
