Acting Governor enquires about health of former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Acting Governor Syed Awais Qadir Shah here on Saturday visited Dr. Ziauddin Hospital and enquired about the health of former Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

He met Agha Shahbaz Khan Durrani, son of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

The Acting Governor said that Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was a fearless leader. He prayed for the speedy recovery of Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.