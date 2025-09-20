Open Menu

Intermediate Part-I Result On Oct 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Intermediate part-I result on Oct 12

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The results of Intermediate Part-I examinations will be announced on October 12 by all education boards in Punjab, including the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

According to BISE sources, the decision was made during a recent meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen.

In Lahore alone, over 200,000 students appeared for the Intermediate Part-I exams. Officials confirmed that the paper marking process is still underway.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

1 hour ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

3 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

6 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

6 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

6 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan