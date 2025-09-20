Intermediate part-I result on Oct 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The results of Intermediate Part-I examinations will be announced on October 12 by all education boards in Punjab, including the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore.

According to BISE sources, the decision was made during a recent meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen.

In Lahore alone, over 200,000 students appeared for the Intermediate Part-I exams. Officials confirmed that the paper marking process is still underway.