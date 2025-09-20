CM vows ‘adulteration-free Punjab, orders relentless crackdown on food mafia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to tighten the noose around food adulteration mafias under the mission of Adulteration-Free Punjab.

She instructed that the province be made an impossible ground for food terrorists.

The CM was given a detailed briefing by the Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid on the authority’s performance, here on Saturday. He said that during the current year. PFA inspected 933,700 food points and units and lodged 1,526 FIRs. He said that 2,691 units were sealed and 89,495 operators were fined Rs1.188 billion. PFA also discarded 1.8 million litres of milk, 745,000kg of meat, 194,000 litres of oil, 115,000 litres of water and 50,000kg of spices.

The DG said that from August 1 to date, 80,423 milk suppliers, collection centres and shops were inspected. Action was taken against counterfeit milk suppliers with 322 FIRs registered and fines of Rs54.

062 million imposed. Out of 41.27 million litres of milk checked more than 970,000 litres were discarded. He said that 16,901 inspections of meat suppliers, slaughterhouses and shops were carried out since August 1st. A total of 187 FIRs were lodged and 117,356kg of hazardous meat was discarded out of 3.63 million kg inspected. In addition, 66 meat shops and godowns were sealed, while 2,198 operators were fined over Rs 19.751 million.

The DG said that the fake milk mafia is selling poison in the form of a white liquid under the name of milk. He said that on the directives of Chief Minister those involved in milk adulteration would be brought to their end. He said that food terrorists have no right to operate in Punjab and would be eradicated from the root. He further said that adulteration is a heinous crime and PFA is committed to ensuring safe and quality food for every citizen from children to the elderly.