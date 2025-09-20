Road accident claims two lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A fatal road accident occurred in Lahore’s Defence Phase-VI area on Saturday evening, claiming the lives of two young men on the spot.

According to Defence police sources, the victims—identified as cousins Zeeshan and Sohail—were riding a motorcycle when they were struck by a car.

The impact killed both men instantly.

Tragically, the occupants of the car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Police have shifted the bodies to the morgue, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are reviewing footage from Safe City cameras and other surveillance sources to trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.