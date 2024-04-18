48 cases reported to Anti-Rape Crisis Cell so far

Some 48 rape cases have so far been reported to the first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) established at the Nishtar Hospital Multan

This was informed to Commissioner Multan Marryam Khan during a briefing by United Nations Women Punjab Programme Coordinator Sidra Humayun on Thursday .

Sidra Humayum said that the cell was set up in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department, UN Women, and the US Government, to provide medical aid to women and children victims of sexual violence and facilitate their access to justice based on evidence, said an official new release.

"This cell is part of the protection programme in collaboration with the US, which the Punjab Health Department has established with the technical assistance of the United Nations Women.

The anti-rape crisis cell is operating 24 hours a day," she added.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the establishment of the anti-rape crisis cell in Multan was an important development for the crucial role it would play in providing justice.

"The initiative symbolyzes seriousness of government's ongoing war against sexual violence," she said and ordered to immediately convene meetings on the cases reported so far to move ahead with the process of extending justice to the victims.