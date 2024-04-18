Open Menu

48 Cases Reported To Anti-Rape Crisis Cell So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

48 cases reported to Anti-Rape Crisis Cell so far

Some 48 rape cases have so far been reported to the first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) established at the Nishtar Hospital Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Some 48 rape cases have so far been reported to the first Anti-Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) established at the Nishtar Hospital Multan.

This was informed to Commissioner Multan Marryam Khan during a briefing by United Nations Women Punjab Programme Coordinator Sidra Humayun on Thursday .

Sidra Humayum said that the cell was set up in collaboration with the Punjab Health Department, UN Women, and the US Government, to provide medical aid to women and children victims of sexual violence and facilitate their access to justice based on evidence, said an official new release.

"This cell is part of the protection programme in collaboration with the US, which the Punjab Health Department has established with the technical assistance of the United Nations Women.

The anti-rape crisis cell is operating 24 hours a day," she added.

Commissioner Maryam Khan said that the establishment of the anti-rape crisis cell in Multan was an important development for the crucial role it would play in providing justice.

"The initiative symbolyzes seriousness of government's ongoing war against sexual violence," she said and ordered to immediately convene meetings on the cases reported so far to move ahead with the process of extending justice to the victims.

Related Topics

Multan United Nations Punjab Women Government

Recent Stories

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school v ..

New attack as French PM vows crackdown on school violence

3 minutes ago
 Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day ..

Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses

3 minutes ago
 CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next ..

CM directs to prepare wheat purchase plan for next season

3 minutes ago
 Participants of management course of WAPDA Adminis ..

Participants of management course of WAPDA Administrative Staff College meet Gov ..

3 minutes ago
 Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to ..

Team behind Italian film 'Io Capitano' returns to Senegal

6 minutes ago
 Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old kille ..

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

6 minutes ago
Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected ..

Indian IT giant Infosys posts lower than expected revenue growth

6 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

6 minutes ago
 CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan devel ..

CS Sindh chairs meeting to accelerate Sehwan development initiatives

5 minutes ago
 UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale reg ..

UN chief warns Mideast on brink of 'full-scale regional conflict'

6 minutes ago
 PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue ..

PML-N persistently advocates for engaging dialogue: Asif

6 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two over military base attack plot ..

Germany arrests two over military base attack plot for Russia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan