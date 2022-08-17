48 challan tickets issued to Public Service Vehicles

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 48 challans tickets to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing the route and not having a driving license.

Moreover, five vehicles were impounded in police stations over public complaints.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Adiala Sector at Adiala Road while taking action against public service vehicles, challan tickets were issued to 48 vehicles while five were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

The challans were issued for redressal of public complaints, collection of excessive fare, violation of route, non-fulfillment of route and lack of driving license.

CTO Naveed Irshad said that overcharging and misbehaving with passengers, traveling in PSVs will not be tolerated.

Strict legal action will be taken without delay on the complaints received by passengers.

He further said that the purpose of city traffic police is not to challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe.

