48 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed Rs 108,000 fine on 48 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 892 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 48 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.