5 gamblers arrested during raid in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The district police on Wednesday arrested five gamblers and recovered a total of Rs35,800 stake money from them during a raid at a gambling den within limits of Shaheed Nawab Police Station.

According to the police spokesman, the Shaheed Nawab Police Station following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada launched a crackdown against gamblers in the area.

During the operation, the police team led by SHO Iftikhar Khan arrested five gamblers including Asmatullah, Rozi Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Pervez and Omar Khan and recovered money at stake amounting to Rs. 35,800 along with other items.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.