5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Gwadar, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and its epicenter was the ocean near Gwadar shore, a private channels reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to the earthquake.