50 NGOs Join Khanewal Admin In Flood Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The district administration is actively working for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people with support from over 50 national and international NGOs.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman chaired a meeting with NGO representatives to review ongoing relief operations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Khalid Abbas Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ghulam Mustafa Sihar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Umar, and DO Industries Bilal Marth also attended.

Participants pledged to continue joint efforts for relief and rehabilitation.

Dr. Salma Suleman urged citizens to step forward and support the ongoing welfare work.

Floods affected 160 villages in Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils, submerging 129,508 acres of land. A total of 165,996 people were impacted, with 9,478 shifted to relief camps.

She said 175,211 livestock were affected. Around 94,000 kg of fodder and 9,200 kg of feed have been distributed. Three meals a day are being provided to all camp residents, while 7,100 people were hosted at embankments.

So far, 7,200 ration bags have been distributed among the flood-hit families.

