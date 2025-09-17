RPO Sargodha holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Muhammad Shahzad Asif Khan on Wednesday conducted an open court (khuli Kutchehry) at RPO office to address public concerns directly.

A large number of local residents attended the session, where the RPO attentively listened to their grievances and issued immediate orders to resolve several complaints on the spot.

Speaking to attendees, RPO Shehzad Asif Khan stated that timely resolution of public complaints remains a top priority for the police.

He added that all available resources are being utilised to make police stations more citizen-friendly.

He reviewed the facilities provided by the Government of Punjab and expressed satisfaction over the station’s operations, while also issuing directives for further improvement.