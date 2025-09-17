Alhamra, Iranian Consulate explore cultural cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) and the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lahore on Wednesday took steps toward strengthening bilateral cultural ties during a visit by Iranian Vice Consul Hosseini.

Executive Director of Alhamra Mahboob Alam received Hosseini and held discussions on expanding cooperation in the fields of art, literature and crafts. Both sides emphasised the importance of joint cultural programs and exchanges, reaffirming the deep-rooted historical and artistic connections between Pakistan and Iran.

Hosseini toured various departments, galleries and performance halls at Alhamra, where he praised the institution’s contribution to promoting regional art and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.

He described Alhamra as a significant platform linking Pakistan to the broader international cultural landscape.

Mahboob Alam said cultural diplomacy with countries like Iran is vital to highlighting the region’s shared artistic heritage. He noted that enhanced collaboration would further strengthen people-to-people ties and promote South Asia’s cultural identity globally.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir to Hosseini, symbolising goodwill and continued partnership between the two cultural institutions.