Murad Shah vows support for wheat farmers, inaugurates Disability Inclusion Centre at Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the provincial government remains steadfastly supportive of farmers affected by floods, while also reaffirming his administration’s dedication to restoring law and order and encouraging social inclusion for differently-abled persons.

Speaking to the media just after inaugurating the Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (CEDI), Korangi – established by the Sindh government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), in partnership with NOWPDP, the Chief Minister, recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had called for the declaration of an agricultural emergency in response to the extensive flood damage.

“The farmers have suffered enormous losses due to the floods, and a solution must be devised. I am grateful to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for declaring an agricultural emergency and establishing a committee,” he said.

Murad Shah mentioned that the Sindh government had already drafted a relief package, following the directives of PPP Chairman, to support the farming community. “We will assist our farmers in every possible manner,” he assured, while also endorsing the Federal government’s decision to seek aid from the United Nations.

Regarding the flood situation, the chief minister said Sindh had taken prompt precautionary measures. “Thank God, the flood peak at Guddu Barrage has begun to recede, although Sukkur Barrage is still experiencing high flows which are expected to decrease soon. The KK Bund, Shank Bund, and Torhi Bund remain safe,” he said.

He added that Kotri Barrage would receive peak flows in the next 7–10 days, and teams were already deployed downstream to manage the situation.

Acknowledging the collective response to the flood emergency, Shah said, “We had anticipated inflows of 0.8 to 1.1 million cusecs, but by the grace of Almighty Allah, everything is so far under control. I am grateful to all departments, individuals, and the media for playing their role.

Responding to questions, the Chief Minister said that the police operation against dacoits in the riverine areas had commenced well before the floods. “A comprehensive meeting was held a month ago, followed by a review a day earlier, and another session will take place next week. We are working steadily towards our targets,” he said.

Murad Shah explained that the National Finance Commission (NFC) is established under Article 160 of the Constitution and comprises the federal finance minister and finance ministers of all four provinces.

The CM warned that without a full-fledged agricultural emergency, the country could face a wheat shortage after December-January. “Last year, because farmers were denied fair prices, wheat output dropped by 20 per cent. If this trend continues, the crisis will deepen.

CM Shah also highlighted governance challenges in Karachi, where multiple authorities, including towns, industrial areas, cantonments, KPT, and CAA, operate separately.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion in Korangi, launched by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, in partnership with NOWPDP and in collaboration with leading national and multinational companies, describing it as the country’s largest and most innovative facility of its kind.

Chief Minister Murad Shah interacted with trainees, including children with hearing and visual impairments engaged in IT and creative work, women learning beauty skills, and youth being trained in cooking and textile manufacturing.

During his visit, differently-abled persons requested the chief minister to facilitate driving licenses for those trained to operate rickshaws. On the spot, Shah summoned DIG Driving License Branch Younus Chandio and directed him to conduct professional driving tests at the centre and issue licenses to those who qualify.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally took a short rickshaw ride with one of the drivers and praised their skills.