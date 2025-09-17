Open Menu

Five Held In Major Cybercrime Case

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Five held in major cybercrime case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore has apprehended five individuals, including a foreign national, during a raid in connection with a high-profile cybercrime case involving unauthorised data access, electronic forgery, financial fraud and illegal SIM issuance.

According to the NCCIA spokesperson, the case has been registered under FIR No. 232/2025 Under Section 3,4,13,14,16,17 PECA-2016 amended 2025, 419, 420, 468, 471, 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammad Zohaib, Umar Ghaffar, Asad Asghar, Azam ul Haq and Li Yang alias Jason, a foreign national residing in Lahore.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were operating a call centre linked to a loan application service. They allegedly accessed confidential data of foreign citizens without authorisation and used illegally issued SIM cards to harass individuals for loan recoveries, thereby committing cross-border financial fraud and data breaches.

During the raid, authorities recovered 13 laptops and five mobile phones from them.

The competent court has granted a five-day physical remand of the accused for further investigation, added spokesperson.

