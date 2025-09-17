Return Of Bajaur Displaced Families Begins; Over 7,000 Repatriated In First Phase: PDMA
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The process of repatriating displaced families in Bajaur has formally begun, with nearly 7,000 people returning to their homes in the Mamond area following a targeted military operation, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued from the office of DG PDMA, Asfandyar Khattak, the repatriation includes families from areas such as Damadola, Wara Mamond, Inaam Kor Changi, and Matu Changi, which have been cleared of militants and where state writ has been fully restored.
The local district administration also confirmed the process, praising the families for their cooperation with state institutions.
DG PDMA Asfandyar Khattak said the authority has worked tirelessly to facilitate temporarily displaced persons (TDPs), including those affected by floods.
In line with special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, each verified returning family has been provided with Rs 50,000 in cash assistance, Rs 15,000 as a special ration allowance, and Rs 25,000 as a repatriation grant at the time of return.
Director Merged Districts and Complex Emergency Wing (CEW) PDMA, Sobia Toru, added that PDMA had established a camp at the Bajaur sports Complex, where displaced families were provided three daily meals, medical care, education, tents, non-food items, and separate washrooms for men and women.
She assured that as more areas are secured by the military, displaced families will be sent back to their homes with dignity.
It is worth mentioning that the targeted military operation launched on August 15, 2025, in Mamond had displaced over 27,000 families.
PDMA set up camps for them and has been extending food and other essential facilities not only within camps but also to those living in government buildings and local communities.
