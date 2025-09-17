Petition Moved To Seek Recording Of Justice Jahangiri's Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A petition has been moved to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking provision of audio and video recording of the hearing during which court barred Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties.
Barrister Jahangir Jadoon submitted the case which requested that the recording of the hearing at 1:00 of Court-1 dated September 16, be provided so that ambiguity can be removed. A USB has also been submitted with the application for this purpose.
Later, while talking to the media, Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that during the court proceedings, it was said that the objections to the application would be removed and the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council would be awaited, but later the order to stop the judge from exercising his powers came to light.
