Open Menu

IHC Summons DC In Person In Plea Against Working Of Private People At Patwar Circles

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

IHC summons DC in person in plea against working of private people at Patwar circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Deputy Commissioner ICT in person on a petition against working of private people (Munshis) in patwar circles of Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. During the hearing, the court was told that only nine Patwaris are posted on 45 posts in the Patwari Circles of Islamabad, while the rest of the work is being done through private people.

On this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the Patwaris have appointed private ‘Munshis’ in front, these are posts of Islamabad, not of any other province.

Justice Kayani said that if an order is given to register a case, these nine Patwaris will be in jail, but at present they are not doing so. He further remarked that these posts of the Islamabad Capital Territory are local, not federal, adding that the Chief

Commissioner has an advantage that he is taking the work of 45 from nine servants. He said that the entire system is running on dishonesty.

The court adjourned the hearing, ordering the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to appear in person at the next hearing.

Recent Stories

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

5 minutes ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

11 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

15 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

16 minutes ago
 PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

25 minutes ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

46 minutes ago
flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

46 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

46 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October

2 hours ago
 'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras ..

'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan