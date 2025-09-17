IHC Summons DC In Person In Plea Against Working Of Private People At Patwar Circles
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Deputy Commissioner ICT in person on a petition against working of private people (Munshis) in patwar circles of Federal capital.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case. During the hearing, the court was told that only nine Patwaris are posted on 45 posts in the Patwari Circles of Islamabad, while the rest of the work is being done through private people.
On this, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the Patwaris have appointed private ‘Munshis’ in front, these are posts of Islamabad, not of any other province.
Justice Kayani said that if an order is given to register a case, these nine Patwaris will be in jail, but at present they are not doing so. He further remarked that these posts of the Islamabad Capital Territory are local, not federal, adding that the Chief
Commissioner has an advantage that he is taking the work of 45 from nine servants. He said that the entire system is running on dishonesty.
The court adjourned the hearing, ordering the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to appear in person at the next hearing.
