Australia pledges stronger partnership with Pakistan on agriculture, water, climate challenges

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in agriculture, food security, and climate change mitigation.

During his visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), the envoy met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, along with deans, directors, and faculty members who are alumni of Australian universities.

He noted that Australia has been working with Pakistan in the agriculture sector for more than 40 years. “Agriculture and water are directly linked to climate change, and through joint ventures we can overcome these challenges,” Hawkins said, adding that UAF scientists’ close cooperation with Australia would be instrumental in addressing these issues.

He highlighted that Australia is a key research partner for Pakistan, given its expertise in agriculture, livestock production, and water management. The Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), he added, continues to work closely with Pakistan on research, development, and capacity-building initiatives.

Pointing to Pakistan’s depleting and deteriorating groundwater, Hawkins stressed the need to revisit policies related to solar-powered pumps. He praised UAF’s contributions to education and research, congratulating Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali on the university’s achievements.

Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said UAF has partnered with Australia in 29 projects covering mango, citrus, pulses value chains, and other key areas, yielding tangible outcomes. He noted that Pakistan faces severe water challenges, including declining quality, droughts, and floods. “Australia’s sophisticated technologies in water conservation and efficient management can help us address these crises,” he said.

He added that climate change poses an immense threat to the agriculture sector and food security. “We must accelerate our collaborative efforts to ensure sustainable food supplies for our growing population,” the vice chancellor stressed, lauding Australia’s continued support in strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture sector.