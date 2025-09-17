- Home
- Pakistan
- Australia pledges stronger partnership with Pakistan on agriculture, water, climate challenges
Australia Pledges Stronger Partnership With Pakistan On Agriculture, Water, Climate Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in agriculture, food security, and climate change mitigation.
During his visit to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), the envoy met Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, along with deans, directors, and faculty members who are alumni of Australian universities.
He noted that Australia has been working with Pakistan in the agriculture sector for more than 40 years. “Agriculture and water are directly linked to climate change, and through joint ventures we can overcome these challenges,” Hawkins said, adding that UAF scientists’ close cooperation with Australia would be instrumental in addressing these issues.
He highlighted that Australia is a key research partner for Pakistan, given its expertise in agriculture, livestock production, and water management. The Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), he added, continues to work closely with Pakistan on research, development, and capacity-building initiatives.
Pointing to Pakistan’s depleting and deteriorating groundwater, Hawkins stressed the need to revisit policies related to solar-powered pumps. He praised UAF’s contributions to education and research, congratulating Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali on the university’s achievements.
Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said UAF has partnered with Australia in 29 projects covering mango, citrus, pulses value chains, and other key areas, yielding tangible outcomes. He noted that Pakistan faces severe water challenges, including declining quality, droughts, and floods. “Australia’s sophisticated technologies in water conservation and efficient management can help us address these crises,” he said.
He added that climate change poses an immense threat to the agriculture sector and food security. “We must accelerate our collaborative efforts to ensure sustainable food supplies for our growing population,” the vice chancellor stressed, lauding Australia’s continued support in strengthening Pakistan’s agriculture sector.
Recent Stories
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Australia pledges stronger partnership with Pakistan on agriculture, water, climate challenges3 minutes ago
-
50 NGOs join Khanewal admin in flood relief efforts3 minutes ago
-
Murad Shah vows support for wheat farmers, inaugurates Disability Inclusion Centre at Korangi3 minutes ago
-
Five held in major cybercrime case3 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 2 FIRs, discards 27,000 litres of adulterated milk3 minutes ago
-
Petition moved to seek recording of Justice Jahangiri's case3 minutes ago
-
RPO Sargodha holds open court3 minutes ago
-
IHC summons DC in person in plea against working of private people at Patwar circles3 minutes ago
-
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect13 minutes ago
-
Return of Bajaur displaced families begins; Over 7,000 repatriated in first phase: PDMA13 minutes ago
-
Alhamra, Iranian Consulate explore cultural cooperation13 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation17 minutes ago