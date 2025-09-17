PFA lodges 2 FIRs, discards 27,000 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority has discarded more than 27,000 litres of adulterated and hazardous milk during early morning crackdown in Lahore. Team also arrested two accused and confiscated two supplier tankers bearing registration numbers LWC-2342 and TAC-667. Cases have been registered against the culprits.

PFA’s food safety team inspected 48 milk supply vehicles entering the city under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid. He said that the milk was tested on the spot using modern Lactoscan technology while fines of Rs 290,000 were imposed on six suppliers.

He said that the discarded milk was adulterated with powder and water and was deficient in natural fat. The samples also failed laboratory tests and were declared unfit for human consumption.