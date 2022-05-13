UrduPoint.com

51 Professional Beggars Arrested Ongoing Drive

Published May 13, 2022

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 51 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking

On the directives of the In-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city andnot only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

