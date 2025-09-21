Open Menu

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A man allegedly shot his wife dead following a domestic dispute at Baghbanpura on Sunday.

According to police sources, the altercation between the couple escalated into a heated argument, during which the suspect, identified as Munir, opened fire using a pistol reportedly kept in the house.

The victim, 42-year-old Iram, died on the spot.

Following the incident, Munir fled the scene. Baghbanpura police arrived promptly, collected forensic evidence from the location, and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police officials confirmed that a special team has been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding suspect. Authorities expressed confidence that the accused will be apprehended soon.

Recent Stories

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

Australia formally recognises Palestinian state

4 minutes ago
 Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches ..

Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talen ..

Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..

34 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified interna ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'Th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals a ..

UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental p ..

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

3 hours ago
 First National Forum for Medical Education, Traini ..

First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Chall ..

Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

3 hours ago
 DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

3 hours ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan