Man kills wife over domestic dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A man allegedly shot his wife dead following a domestic dispute at Baghbanpura on Sunday.

According to police sources, the altercation between the couple escalated into a heated argument, during which the suspect, identified as Munir, opened fire using a pistol reportedly kept in the house.

The victim, 42-year-old Iram, died on the spot.

Following the incident, Munir fled the scene. Baghbanpura police arrived promptly, collected forensic evidence from the location, and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police officials confirmed that a special team has been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding suspect. Authorities expressed confidence that the accused will be apprehended soon.