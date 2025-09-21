Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) A man allegedly shot his wife dead following a domestic dispute at Baghbanpura on Sunday.
According to police sources, the altercation between the couple escalated into a heated argument, during which the suspect, identified as Munir, opened fire using a pistol reportedly kept in the house.
The victim, 42-year-old Iram, died on the spot.
Following the incident, Munir fled the scene. Baghbanpura police arrived promptly, collected forensic evidence from the location, and shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police officials confirmed that a special team has been constituted to trace and arrest the absconding suspect. Authorities expressed confidence that the accused will be apprehended soon.
