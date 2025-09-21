WASA Ordered To Reconstruct Manholes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Managing Director WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed agency officers and field staff to immediately begin the opening, reconstruction, and desilting of manholes along the Commissioner Complex Road, ensuring the work is completed efficiently and in coordination with the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.
During a visit to the backside road of the commissioner complex, Sohail Cheema instructed the Director Operations to oversee the work closely and ensure that all procedures are carried out properly. He emphasized that this action follows the special instructions of the Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad, who has initiated road construction on the said route.
Cheema stressed that WASA officials must keep manholes accessible during the construction process and ensure their reconstruction is completed to standard.
He also underlined the importance of comprehensive desilting of the sewerage line connected to the area before roadwork concludes.
He warned that strict compliance with these directives is mandatory, adding that any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“The provision of best sewerage and drainage services to citizens is the mission of WASA,” he said, adding that all available resources will be utilized to achieve this goal.
Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Director Operations Waste Makhdoom Babar, and other senior officials were also present during the visit.
Recent Stories
Australia formally recognises Palestinian state
Thumbay International Surgeons Conference launches 'Marhaba Surgeons' initiative
Sharjah Chamber continues to support Emirati talents through Emirati Goldsmiths ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for unified international efforts to end wars, pr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid launches national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capita ..
UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team wins 96 medals at World Championships
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu D ..
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF marks International Peace Day4 minutes ago
-
52 proclaimed offenders arrested in District Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid visits flood-affected areas of Swat in solidarity with victims4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on adulteration mafia, Punjab Food Authority takes action in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
945 locations on 11 highways causing urban flooding identified4 minutes ago
-
CCD kills notorious robber in Bhowana, two accomplices flee4 minutes ago
-
Three street crime gangs busted in Rawalpindi Police crackdown4 minutes ago
-
Second solar eclipse of this year tonight4 minutes ago
-
Govt is committed for economic, trade integration with potential African market: Ambassador Asghar4 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic dispute4 minutes ago
-
WASA ordered to reconstruct manholes4 minutes ago
-
Usman Tahir meets Myanmar Ambassador; discuss cultural cooperation14 minutes ago