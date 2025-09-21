WASA ordered to reconstruct manholes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Managing Director WASA Sohail Qadir Cheema has directed agency officers and field staff to immediately begin the opening, reconstruction, and desilting of manholes along the Commissioner Complex Road, ensuring the work is completed efficiently and in coordination with the Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

During a visit to the backside road of the commissioner complex, Sohail Cheema instructed the Director Operations to oversee the work closely and ensure that all procedures are carried out properly. He emphasized that this action follows the special instructions of the Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad, who has initiated road construction on the said route.

Cheema stressed that WASA officials must keep manholes accessible during the construction process and ensure their reconstruction is completed to standard.

He also underlined the importance of comprehensive desilting of the sewerage line connected to the area before roadwork concludes.

He warned that strict compliance with these directives is mandatory, adding that any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“The provision of best sewerage and drainage services to citizens is the mission of WASA,” he said, adding that all available resources will be utilized to achieve this goal.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Director Operations Waste Makhdoom Babar, and other senior officials were also present during the visit.