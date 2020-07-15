UrduPoint.com
553 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

553 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 17 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 88,045 after registration of 553 new cases till Wednesday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached 2043 in the province.

The department confirmed that 276 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura,55 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 1 in Jehlum,11 in Gujranwala,1 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat,6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 17 in Multan, 3 in Vehari,33 in Faisalabad,1 in Chineot, 6 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Jhang, 2 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 1 in Khoshab,1 in Bhakkar, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Bahawalpur, 8 in Lodharan, 16 in Dera Ghazi Khan,8 in Muzaffargarh,57 in Rajanpur, 5 in Layyah,3 in Sahiwal and 3 new cases were reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 611,506 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 64,148 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

