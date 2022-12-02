UrduPoint.com

578,723 Kids Given Anti-polio Drops In 4 Days: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 08:51 PM

578,723 kids given anti-polio drops in 4 days: DC

Anti-polio teams have surpassed the set target by administering polio drops to 578,723 children during the last four days of ongoing special anti-polio campaign against its target of 555,421 children for these days in 130 union councils (UCs) of three tehsils of district Faisalabad including Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadar and Tehsil Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-polio teams have surpassed the set target by administering polio drops to 578,723 children during the last four days of ongoing special anti-polio campaign against its target of 555,421 children for these days in 130 union councils (UCs) of three tehsils of district Faisalabad including Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadar and Tehsil Jaranwala.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh while chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, here on Friday.

He directed the Health Department to ensure door-to-door visit of anti-polio teams during catch-up days of the campaign. In this connection, counter-checking should also be conducted strictly so that all children could be vaccinated.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Kashif Mehmood Kamboh briefed the meeting and said that on the fourth day, the anti-polio teams vaccinated 134,315 children and achieved 104.4% target of the day.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Polio Visit Jaranwala Kashif Mehmood All

Recent Stories

Entire nation waiting for Imran's action on his an ..

Entire nation waiting for Imran's action on his announcement in Rawalpindi: Muqa ..

1 minute ago
 Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Resear ..

Over 60% of Russian Citizens Trust Police - Research Center

1 minute ago
 EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Cl ..

EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Clash Over Content Moderation - ..

1 minute ago
 48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign S ..

48th UNCTAD regional course concludes at Foreign Service Academy

1 minute ago
 Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across ..

Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across Italy - Trade Union

6 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entiti ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.