58 Deaths, 2087 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Pb

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

58 deaths, 2087 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2087 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday,while the pandemic claimed 58 precious lives in 24 hours which turned the death toll to 8,741.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 310,616.

The P&SHD confirmed that 907 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,11 in Kasur,19 in Sheikhupura,16 in Nankana Sahib,116 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,1 in Jehlum,4 in Chakwal,59 in Gujranwala,4 in Hafizabad,9 in Mandi Bahauddin,18 in Sialkot,0 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat,157 in Faisalabad,43 in Toba Tek Singh,11 in Chiniot,44 in Jhang,80 in Sargodha,70 in Mianwali,4 in Khushab,9 in Bhakkar,139 in Multan,24 in Vehari,9 in Khanewal,22 in Lodharan,18 in Muzaffargarh,21 in Dera Ghazi Khan,18 in Layyah,1 in Rajanpur,80 in Rahimyar Khan,40 in Bahawalpur,12 Bahawalnagar,35 in Okara,43 in Pakpattan and 36 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,670,063 tests for COVID-19 so far while 260,241 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

