UrduPoint.com

6 Killed 3 Injured In Firing Incident Near Ahmadpur East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 12:00 AM

6 killed 3 injured in firing incident near Ahmadpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as six persons were killed and three injured in Ahmadpur East in a firing incident on Saturday.

According to police sources, one Irshad Ghallu, a murder convict, was going home after getting released from Central Jail Bahawalpur when unknown miscreants on motorcycles opened fire at his van near Ubqari Haweli.

As a result, Irshad, Shahid, Waris, Nawaz, Saeed and Akmal died while Ajmal, Iqbal and Aziz got injured. Police reached the site of incident and found four dead and five injured.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East where two of them succumbed to injuries.

The incident was allegedly result of old enmity. Police were investigating the incident and filed the case.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Murder Fire Police Jail Died Bahawalpur Van Ahmadpur East SITE From

Recent Stories

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

23 minutes ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 minutes ago
 Police found body from house

Police found body from house

23 minutes ago
 EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

EAC positive step to save economy: FCCI chief

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations ..

Pakistan urges UN not to forget rights violations in Kashmir, Palestine, amid fo ..

27 minutes ago
 50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.