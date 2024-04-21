Open Menu

6 Kilns Sealed Over Polluting Environment

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM

6 kilns sealed over polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The environment protection department has sealed 6 brick kilns on charge of polluting the environment by emitting excessive smoke direct in to the air.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said in a statement on Sunday that the environment protection teams inspected 65 kiln houses in Faisalabad during last 2 weeks and got cases registered against the owners of 19 kilns in addition to sealing premises of 9 brick kilns as these kilns were operational without zigzag technology and were causing environment polluting by emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

He said that a fine of Rs.2.4 million was also imposed on the owners of brick kilns who were found violating the environment protection laws.

Meanwhile, the environment teams checked 785 vehicles during last 2 weeks and imposed fine on 56 vehicle drivers as these vehicles were found emitting excessive smoke.

Similarly, the environment teams checked various industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs.400,000/-on the owners and operators of 11 units on charge of burning prohibited material in their boilers, he added.

