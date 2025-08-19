6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah held thief involved in motorcycle theft and seized 06 stolen motorcycles.
Police have registered case and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team for their swift action and stated that the detained person will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He said that those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law.
Meanwhile, New Town Police have arrested suspect involved in theft and snatching cases.
Police have also recovered stolen mobile phone, amounting Rs. 3,000 from his possession during crackdown.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Institutions must play role to make Anti-Polio Drive successful: DC Larkana1 minute ago
-
6 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support1 minute ago
-
PFA 42nd board meeting reviews performance, approves new initiatives1 minute ago
-
SSGC’s official calls on Secretary Livestock Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Livestock vaccination starts1 minute ago
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs11 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to humanitarian workers11 minutes ago
-
19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy11 minutes ago
-
Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed11 minutes ago
-
KP prison rehab centre produces first drug-free batch of prisoners11 minutes ago