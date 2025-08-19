Open Menu

6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested motorcycle lifter and recovered 6 stolen motorcycles from his possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Wah held thief involved in motorcycle theft and seized 06 stolen motorcycles.

Police have registered case and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team for their swift action and stated that the detained person will be challaned in court with solid evidence. He said that those who attack the lives and property of citizens cannot escape the clutches of the law.

Meanwhile, New Town Police have arrested suspect involved in theft and snatching cases.

Police have also recovered stolen mobile phone, amounting Rs. 3,000 from his possession during crackdown.

