Livestock Vaccination Starts
Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of Director Livestock Multan Division Dr. Mahmood Ijaz Gorsi and Additional Director Dr. Ghulam Nabi, the Livestock Department has initiated a door-to-door campaign in Jalalpur Pirwala to protect livestock in the wake of recent heavy rains and the looming risk of flooding.
Veterinary teams are vaccinating animals against potential diseases while educating livestock farmers on precautionary measures to safeguard their herds during the flood season. The campaign aims to minimize animal losses and maintain productivity despite adverse weather conditions.
During a field visit on Tuesday, Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala, Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, reviewed the vaccination efforts and engaged with local farmers.
He stressed the importance of preventive care and urged farmers to ensure timely vaccination of their animals. He also advised them to relocate livestock to higher and safer areas before any flooding occurs, to stockpile enough fodder and hay in advance, and to arrange proper shelters to protect animals from extreme weather conditions.
Dr. Akhtar added that in cases where animals have missed vaccination, farmers should immediately contact the nearest veterinary hospital for free preventive treatment. He reiterated the Livestock Department's commitment to protecting the livelihoods of farmers by safeguarding their animals against flood-related risks.
