PFA 42nd board meeting reviews performance, approves new initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its 42nd board meeting, chaired by Secretary price Control & Commodities Management Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, approved several important projects aimed at strengthening food safety enforcement across the province.

The meeting reviewed PFA’s performance, which showed significant improvement as enforcement actions recorded a 78 percent increase while registration of cases rose by 70 percent compared to previous years. The Board appreciated PFA’s performance and directed that the same momentum be maintained.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid informed the meeting that inspections of slaughterhouses across Punjab would now be carried out to curb the supply of substandard meat and prevent illegal slaughtering.

He said all slaughterhouses would be upgraded in line with international standards.

He further said that a comprehensive mechanism would be developed for pre- and post-mortem examinations of animals, disease monitoring, and vaccination record-keeping. For this purpose, 94 veterinary specialists will be recruited. To strengthen the inspection system, new vehicles will also be added to the PFA enforcement squad to ensure effective inspections at the tehsil level.

The DG also informed the Board that the budget of the Punjab Food Authority for the financial year 2025–26 has been approved.