PFA 42nd Board Meeting Reviews Performance, Approves New Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in its 42nd board meeting, chaired by Secretary price Control & Commodities Management Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, approved several important projects aimed at strengthening food safety enforcement across the province.
The meeting reviewed PFA’s performance, which showed significant improvement as enforcement actions recorded a 78 percent increase while registration of cases rose by 70 percent compared to previous years. The Board appreciated PFA’s performance and directed that the same momentum be maintained.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid informed the meeting that inspections of slaughterhouses across Punjab would now be carried out to curb the supply of substandard meat and prevent illegal slaughtering.
He said all slaughterhouses would be upgraded in line with international standards.
He further said that a comprehensive mechanism would be developed for pre- and post-mortem examinations of animals, disease monitoring, and vaccination record-keeping. For this purpose, 94 veterinary specialists will be recruited. To strengthen the inspection system, new vehicles will also be added to the PFA enforcement squad to ensure effective inspections at the tehsil level.
The DG also informed the Board that the budget of the Punjab Food Authority for the financial year 2025–26 has been approved.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Institutions must play role to make Anti-Polio Drive successful: DC Larkana2 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support2 minutes ago
-
PFA 42nd board meeting reviews performance, approves new initiatives2 minutes ago
-
SSGC’s official calls on Secretary Livestock Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination starts2 minutes ago
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs12 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur12 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to humanitarian workers12 minutes ago
-
19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy12 minutes ago
-
Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed12 minutes ago
-
KP prison rehab centre produces first drug-free batch of prisoners12 minutes ago