Open Menu

Bandits Injure Trailer Driver In Bahawalpur

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Bandits snatched cash and opened fire on a trailer driver, leaving him injured on the Lahore-Karachi National Highway in the Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district.

According to officials from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, they received a call on the helpline reporting that a trailer driver had been shot near a gasoline station along the national highway.

“Upon receiving the information, a rescue team along with an ambulance rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the injured driver, and shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Local police reported that four unidentified armed robbers, traveling in a car, intercepted the trailer, opened fire, and snatched cash from the driver before fleeing the scene. The victim, a resident of Sahiwal district, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the suspects. Further inquiry is underway.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

2 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

2 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

2 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

2 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan