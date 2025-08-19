Bandits Injure Trailer Driver In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Bandits snatched cash and opened fire on a trailer driver, leaving him injured on the Lahore-Karachi National Highway in the Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district.
According to officials from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, they received a call on the helpline reporting that a trailer driver had been shot near a gasoline station along the national highway.
“Upon receiving the information, a rescue team along with an ambulance rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the injured driver, and shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,” a spokesperson said.
Local police reported that four unidentified armed robbers, traveling in a car, intercepted the trailer, opened fire, and snatched cash from the driver before fleeing the scene. The victim, a resident of Sahiwal district, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.
A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the suspects. Further inquiry is underway.
