Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Bandits snatched cash and opened fire on a trailer driver, leaving him injured on the Lahore-Karachi National Highway in the Ahmadpur East area of Bahawalpur district.

According to officials from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, they received a call on the helpline reporting that a trailer driver had been shot near a gasoline station along the national highway.

“Upon receiving the information, a rescue team along with an ambulance rushed to the scene, provided first aid to the injured driver, and shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,” a spokesperson said.

Local police reported that four unidentified armed robbers, traveling in a car, intercepted the trailer, opened fire, and snatched cash from the driver before fleeing the scene. The victim, a resident of Sahiwal district, sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg.

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to trace and apprehend the suspects. Further inquiry is underway.