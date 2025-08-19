Open Menu

Police Arrest Gang, Recover Stolen Goods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested a two-member gang involved in multiple cases of theft and cattle rustling.

The arrests were made on the directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, who ordered a crackdown on individuals engaged in serious criminal activities.

Factory Area police apprehended the suspects, identified as Majid and Ali, who were wanted in connection with four separate cases of theft and cattle rustling. Police also recovered stolen property valued at Rs. 113,000 from their possession.

After completing legal formalities, the recovered items were returned to their rightful owners.

Further investigations are currently underway.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

2 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

2 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

2 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

3 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

3 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan