Police arrest gang, recover stolen goods

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested a two-member gang involved in multiple cases of theft and cattle rustling.

The arrests were made on the directives of District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, who ordered a crackdown on individuals engaged in serious criminal activities.

Factory Area police apprehended the suspects, identified as Majid and Ali, who were wanted in connection with four separate cases of theft and cattle rustling. Police also recovered stolen property valued at Rs. 113,000 from their possession.

After completing legal formalities, the recovered items were returned to their rightful owners.

Further investigations are currently underway.