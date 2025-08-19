Multan observes World Humanitarian Day with call to strengthen compassion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) World Humanitarian Day was observed in Multan on Monday to pay tribute to humanitarian workers who risk their lives to serve humanity in difficult circumstances.

Shahid Mehmood Ansari, Coordinator of Civil Society Forum Multan and President of Shaoor Development Organization, in a special statement to the media on the occasion, highlighted the significance of the day. He recalled that the United Nations General Assembly designated August 19 as World Humanitarian Day in 2008, in memory of the 2003 Baghdad bombing in which 22 UN aid workers lost their lives.

Ansari, who has been active in social work for over three decades, said his mission has always been to bring positive change in human attitudes and extend support to all affected people without any discrimination. “This day is not only about remembering the sacrifices of humanitarian workers but also about promoting the universal spirit of compassion,” he emphasized.

He noted that humanitarian work is grounded in principles of neutrality, humanity, and independence.

Humanitarian workers provide food, shelter, medical care, and protection to affected communities, often in remote and high-risk areas.

“Today’s world faces multiple crises, including wars, climate change, poverty, and pandemics. From conflict zones in Syria and Yemen to disaster-hit regions affected by floods and droughts, aid workers are risking their lives to support those in need,” Ansari said.

He urged people to realize that humanitarian responsibility does not rest solely with aid workers, but with every individual. “Small acts of kindness—helping the needy in your community, supporting charities, or spreading awareness—can bring about real change,” he remarked.

The observance concluded with a pledge to continue promoting compassion and solidarity in society. “World Humanitarian Day reminds us that serving humanity is a noble cause that touches everyone. Let us renew our commitment to spread empathy and goodwill around us,” Ansari added.