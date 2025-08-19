Open Menu

Four Docoits Injured, Three Hideouts Destroyed Of Gangs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In the light of strict orders issued by DIGP Larkana, Nasir Aftab, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Kashmore Police on Tuesday, within the limits of Jamal against the Kokhari Gang and Cholayani Gang.

Four bandits were injured and three hideouts destroyed.

Extensive operations against criminal elements are ongoing in District Kashmore.

During the operation, a large force comprising CIA, all SHOs, auxiliary fighters, and rapid response teams carried out an intelligence-based operation within the limits of Jamal against the notorious Kokhari Nandwani and Cholayani Gangs.Three hideouts and strongholds of the criminal elements were set on fire and completely destroyed.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

2 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

2 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

2 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

2 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan