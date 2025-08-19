Four Docoits Injured, Three Hideouts Destroyed Of Gangs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) In the light of strict orders issued by DIGP Larkana, Nasir Aftab, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by Kashmore Police on Tuesday, within the limits of Jamal against the Kokhari Gang and Cholayani Gang.
Four bandits were injured and three hideouts destroyed.
Extensive operations against criminal elements are ongoing in District Kashmore.
During the operation, a large force comprising CIA, all SHOs, auxiliary fighters, and rapid response teams carried out an intelligence-based operation within the limits of Jamal against the notorious Kokhari Nandwani and Cholayani Gangs.Three hideouts and strongholds of the criminal elements were set on fire and completely destroyed.
