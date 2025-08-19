Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited the flood affected areas of Bajaur where he assured allout support to the affected population.

The Federal Minister met with the affected people in the relief camps and listened to their problems.

He directed NADRA to establish a second registration center within 48 hours and provide relief to the affectees at their doorsteps.

Instructions were given to NADRA to set up separate counters for men and women and worked tirelessly to reduce flood victims suffering.

Speaking to flood victims, Muqam said fllood victims of Bajaur will not be left alone adding that he came there on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to personally review rescue and relief operations.

“We will ensure the dignified and prompt return of the affected people to their homes,” he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said that all available resources will be utilized for speedy relief and assistance to flood victims.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb Khan, PML-N’s coordinator for the merged districts Zar Khan Safi, and senior officials from relevant departments were also present.