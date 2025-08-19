Open Menu

Amir Muqam Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Bajaur, Assures Allout Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited the flood affected areas of Bajaur where he assured allout support to the affected population.

The Federal Minister met with the affected people in the relief camps and listened to their problems.

He directed NADRA to establish a second registration center within 48 hours and provide relief to the affectees at their doorsteps.

Instructions were given to NADRA to set up separate counters for men and women and worked tirelessly to reduce flood victims suffering.

Speaking to flood victims, Muqam said fllood victims of Bajaur will not be left alone adding that he came there on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to personally review rescue and relief operations.

“We will ensure the dignified and prompt return of the affected people to their homes,” he added.

Engr Amir Muqam said that all available resources will be utilized for speedy relief and assistance to flood victims.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb Khan, PML-N’s coordinator for the merged districts Zar Khan Safi, and senior officials from relevant departments were also present.

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

2 hours ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

2 hours ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

2 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

2 hours ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

2 hours ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

2 hours ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

2 hours ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

2 hours ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

2 hours ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan