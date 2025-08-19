Amir Muqam Visits Flood Affected Areas Of Bajaur, Assures Allout Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam here Tuesday visited the flood affected areas of Bajaur where he assured allout support to the affected population.
The Federal Minister met with the affected people in the relief camps and listened to their problems.
He directed NADRA to establish a second registration center within 48 hours and provide relief to the affectees at their doorsteps.
Instructions were given to NADRA to set up separate counters for men and women and worked tirelessly to reduce flood victims suffering.
Speaking to flood victims, Muqam said fllood victims of Bajaur will not be left alone adding that he came there on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to personally review rescue and relief operations.
“We will ensure the dignified and prompt return of the affected people to their homes,” he added.
Engr Amir Muqam said that all available resources will be utilized for speedy relief and assistance to flood victims.
On this occasion, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Mubarak Zeb Khan, PML-N’s coordinator for the merged districts Zar Khan Safi, and senior officials from relevant departments were also present.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Institutions must play role to make Anti-Polio Drive successful: DC Larkana1 minute ago
-
6 stolen motorcycles recovered during operation1 minute ago
-
Amir Muqam visits flood affected areas of Bajaur, assures allout support1 minute ago
-
PFA 42nd board meeting reviews performance, approves new initiatives1 minute ago
-
SSGC’s official calls on Secretary Livestock Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Livestock vaccination starts2 minutes ago
-
Four docoits injured, three hideouts destroyed of gangs11 minutes ago
-
Bandits injure trailer driver in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to humanitarian workers11 minutes ago
-
19 new projects, including airstrip for Bhakkar, approved: PES secy11 minutes ago
-
Provincial Quality Control Board member appointed11 minutes ago
-
KP prison rehab centre produces first drug-free batch of prisoners11 minutes ago