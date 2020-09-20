UrduPoint.com
640 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; One Death In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:50 AM

640 new coronavirus cases reported; one death in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 6,952 as 640 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

One corona patient, who was under treatment in hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 106 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 34,544 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 14,502 in Sindh, 12,023 in Punjab, 2,640 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,210 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,320 in Balochistan, 382 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 467 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 292,303 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 305,671 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,517, Balochistan 14,269, GB 3,450, ICT 16,124, KP 37317, Punjab 98,368 and Sindh 133,626.

About 6,416 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,459 in Sindh, 2,226 in Punjab, 1,258 in KP, 180 in ICT, 145 in Balochistan, 81 in GB and 67 in AJK, one of them on Saturday.

A total of 3,160,924 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 837 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

