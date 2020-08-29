The 64th death anniversary of Pakistan's first finance minister and third Governor General, Malik Ghulam Muhammad was observed across the country on Saturday

Born on April 20, 1895 Malik Ghulam Muhammad served the country as the first finance minister from 1947 to 1951. Following the assassination of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951, he was appointed as Governor-General by Khawaja Nazimuddin who took over the government as Prime Minister, a private news channel reported.

He served the country in the same capacity till 1955.

Educated at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), he joined the Indian Civil Service as a chartered accountant at the Indian Railway's account service before being promoted to join the Ministry of Finance under Liaquat Ali Khan in 1946.

After the independence of Pakistan as a result of Partition of India in 1947, he joined the Liaquat administration as the country's first Finance Minister where he helped draft first five-year plans to alleviate the national economy of Pakistan.

In 1955, he was forcefully dismissed from the post of Governor-General by the then-Interior Minister Iskander Ali Mirza due to worsening of his health conditions. Afterwards, he fought a brief battle with his illness and died on August 29, 1956 in Karachi..