UrduPoint.com

65 Vehicles Fined For Fancy Plates, 30 For Tinted Windows

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:30 PM

65 vehicles fined for fancy plates, 30 for tinted windows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation Department along with Islamabad Transport Authority fined 65 vehicles on non-pattern and fancy number plates, whereas, 30 vehicles were fined against tinted windows.

The action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, as tinted glass and fancy number plates were on the administration's radar.

The ICT administration warned taking strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles, and those running sans fitness certificates, said an ICT release.

As per the details, the Excise officers along with the traffic police, physically inspected vehicles at G-14, Srinagar Highway, and E&T Department, Where non-pattern and fancy number plates were removed from 65 vehicles. Whereas, the action was taken against 30 vehicles with tinted windows.

ICT administration said its campaign on road safety measures and tinted glasses was in full swing, adding that commercial vehicles without fitness certificates would not be allowed on roads at any cost as no compromise could be made on public safety.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Srinagar From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

48 minutes ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

1 hour ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

1 hour ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

2 hours ago
 Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.